All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3650 Miles Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3650 Miles Street
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:00 AM

3650 Miles Street

3650 Miles Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3650 Miles Street, Dallas, TX 75209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Home- 3 levels, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,981sqft! Built in 2017 with energy efficient appliances, green features, washer, dryer, refrigerator INCLUDED(bonus fridge in garage). Kitchen built for entertaining with a wide open layout to the living area. This home is embellished with hardwood floors, carpet in bedrooms, granite countertops & designer finishes! Lots of great space & natural light in this town home. Gated back patio includes a grill and fire pit. Swimming pool, clubhouse, & dogpark included with community. Conveniently located near N. Dallas Tollway with access to Downtown & Hotspots. OFFERING $500 Off first months rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3650 Miles Street have any available units?
3650 Miles Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3650 Miles Street have?
Some of 3650 Miles Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3650 Miles Street currently offering any rent specials?
3650 Miles Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3650 Miles Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3650 Miles Street is pet friendly.
Does 3650 Miles Street offer parking?
Yes, 3650 Miles Street offers parking.
Does 3650 Miles Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3650 Miles Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3650 Miles Street have a pool?
Yes, 3650 Miles Street has a pool.
Does 3650 Miles Street have accessible units?
No, 3650 Miles Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3650 Miles Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3650 Miles Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Bishop Arts
1836 W Davis St
Dallas, TX 75208
Woodside Bridle Path Apartments
13660 C.F. Hawn Fwy
Dallas, TX 75253
Preston Pointe
14041 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Lakewood on the Trail
101 N Brookside Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
One Uptown
2619 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Hyde Park At Montfort
14332 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254
Preston Park Apartments
5757 Preston View Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
Churchill On The Park
7601 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University