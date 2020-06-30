3650 Miles Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous Home- 3 levels, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,981sqft! Built in 2017 with energy efficient appliances, green features, washer, dryer, refrigerator INCLUDED(bonus fridge in garage). Kitchen built for entertaining with a wide open layout to the living area. This home is embellished with hardwood floors, carpet in bedrooms, granite countertops & designer finishes! Lots of great space & natural light in this town home. Gated back patio includes a grill and fire pit. Swimming pool, clubhouse, & dogpark included with community. Conveniently located near N. Dallas Tollway with access to Downtown & Hotspots. OFFERING $500 Off first months rent!