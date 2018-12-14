3641 Rickshaw Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher carport recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport courtyard parking

Nicely updated townhome conveniently located near intersection of Marsh and Walnut Hill, near Degoyler Elementary School. This two story townhome has a neutral color scheme with laminate hardwoods in downstairs living and dining areas. Living room has brick fireplace and wood blinds. Galley kitchen with all appliances including refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Half bath downstairs. All three bedrooms and two full baths up. Each bedroom has ceiling fan and ample closet space. Bathrooms nicely updated with new toilets. Fenced private courtyard with patio. One reserved covered carport space in rear and additional parking. Owner pays for water and lawn care.