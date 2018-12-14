All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
3641 Rickshaw Drive
Last updated May 23 2019 at 3:55 PM

3641 Rickshaw Drive

3641 Rickshaw Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3641 Rickshaw Dr, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
Nicely updated townhome conveniently located near intersection of Marsh and Walnut Hill, near Degoyler Elementary School. This two story townhome has a neutral color scheme with laminate hardwoods in downstairs living and dining areas. Living room has brick fireplace and wood blinds. Galley kitchen with all appliances including refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Half bath downstairs. All three bedrooms and two full baths up. Each bedroom has ceiling fan and ample closet space. Bathrooms nicely updated with new toilets. Fenced private courtyard with patio. One reserved covered carport space in rear and additional parking. Owner pays for water and lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3641 Rickshaw Drive have any available units?
3641 Rickshaw Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3641 Rickshaw Drive have?
Some of 3641 Rickshaw Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3641 Rickshaw Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3641 Rickshaw Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3641 Rickshaw Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3641 Rickshaw Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3641 Rickshaw Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3641 Rickshaw Drive offers parking.
Does 3641 Rickshaw Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3641 Rickshaw Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3641 Rickshaw Drive have a pool?
No, 3641 Rickshaw Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3641 Rickshaw Drive have accessible units?
No, 3641 Rickshaw Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3641 Rickshaw Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3641 Rickshaw Drive has units with dishwashers.

