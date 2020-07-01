3630 Rickshaw Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

Built in 1973 Nicely updated townhome conveniently located near intersection of Marsh and Walnut Hill. This two story townhome has a neutral color scheme with laminate hardwoods in downstairs living and dining areas. Living room has brick fireplace, wood blinds, and built-in bookcase. Galley kitchen with all appliances including refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Half bath downstairs. All three bedrooms and two full baths up. Each bedroom has ceiling fan and ample closet space. Fenced private courtyard with patio and grassy area.