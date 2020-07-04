All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:06 PM

3619 Throckmorton Street

3619 Throckmorton Street · No Longer Available
Location

3619 Throckmorton Street, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
1 Month Free with 18 month Lease>> Available Now...This Fabulous (2 story) 1 Bedroom & 1.5 Bath Townhome in beautiful Oak-lawn Features... Absolutely gorgeous wood floors and wood ceilings as well. Electric Log fireplace and all fresh paint. Huge tall ceilings with master Up. Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. New Viking Electric Cook-top, Double Ovens, Dishwasher and Microwave. Provided are, Refrigerator and high end Full Sized Washer and Dryer. Private Patio, Low maintenance courtyard surrounded by a tall wooden fence

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3619 Throckmorton Street have any available units?
3619 Throckmorton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3619 Throckmorton Street have?
Some of 3619 Throckmorton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3619 Throckmorton Street currently offering any rent specials?
3619 Throckmorton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3619 Throckmorton Street pet-friendly?
No, 3619 Throckmorton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3619 Throckmorton Street offer parking?
No, 3619 Throckmorton Street does not offer parking.
Does 3619 Throckmorton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3619 Throckmorton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3619 Throckmorton Street have a pool?
No, 3619 Throckmorton Street does not have a pool.
Does 3619 Throckmorton Street have accessible units?
No, 3619 Throckmorton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3619 Throckmorton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3619 Throckmorton Street has units with dishwashers.

