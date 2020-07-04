3619 Throckmorton Street

Amenities

1 Month Free with 18 month Lease>> Available Now...This Fabulous (2 story) 1 Bedroom & 1.5 Bath Townhome in beautiful Oak-lawn Features... Absolutely gorgeous wood floors and wood ceilings as well. Electric Log fireplace and all fresh paint. Huge tall ceilings with master Up. Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. New Viking Electric Cook-top, Double Ovens, Dishwasher and Microwave. Provided are, Refrigerator and high end Full Sized Washer and Dryer. Private Patio, Low maintenance courtyard surrounded by a tall wooden fence