3615 Pueblo Street

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

STRAIGHT SHOT to TRINITY GROVES and less than 10 minutes from downtown!!! This 2018 home is centrally located in thriving West Dallas near shops, restaurants and Downtown Dallas. Beautiful brick home with great stone facade accents, 5 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances and stunning grey tile flooring through out all common areas. Stainless steel appliances through out!!! HUGE backyard space! Huge Master on 1st floor with oversized bathroom and closet. 2nd Story boasts 4 more LARGE bedrooms!! Washer and dryer included! Alarm monitoring also INCLUDED! You wont find a FIVE bedroom at this price, this close to Dallas!!

$2300 on a 2 year lease, $2350 on 18 mo. & $2495 on an 12 month lease