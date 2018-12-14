All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

3615 Pueblo Street

3615 Pueblo Street · No Longer Available
Location

3615 Pueblo Street, Dallas, TX 75212
Westmoreland Heights

Amenities

STRAIGHT SHOT to TRINITY GROVES and less than 10 minutes from downtown!!! This 2018 home is centrally located in thriving West Dallas near shops, restaurants and Downtown Dallas. Beautiful brick home with great stone facade accents, 5 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances and stunning grey tile flooring through out all common areas. Stainless steel appliances through out!!! HUGE backyard space! Huge Master on 1st floor with oversized bathroom and closet. 2nd Story boasts 4 more LARGE bedrooms!! Washer and dryer included! Alarm monitoring also INCLUDED! You wont find a FIVE bedroom at this price, this close to Dallas!!
$2300 on a 2 year lease, $2350 on 18 mo. & $2495 on an 12 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 Pueblo Street have any available units?
3615 Pueblo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3615 Pueblo Street have?
Some of 3615 Pueblo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 Pueblo Street currently offering any rent specials?
3615 Pueblo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 Pueblo Street pet-friendly?
No, 3615 Pueblo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3615 Pueblo Street offer parking?
Yes, 3615 Pueblo Street offers parking.
Does 3615 Pueblo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3615 Pueblo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 Pueblo Street have a pool?
No, 3615 Pueblo Street does not have a pool.
Does 3615 Pueblo Street have accessible units?
No, 3615 Pueblo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 Pueblo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3615 Pueblo Street has units with dishwashers.

