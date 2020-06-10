All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
3610 Springbrook Street
Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:47 AM

3610 Springbrook Street

Location

3610 Springbrook Street, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Rarely available Upstairs Dilbeck duplex. Thoughtfully updated with custom finishes while still maintaining the classic Dilbeck charm. Hard wood floors throughout the living room and the bedrooms. A covered patio overlooks the courtyard which is a perfect spot for entertaining. This home includes a one car garage, washer and dryer as well as two entrances. Located within walking distance of Knox Henderson, Travis Walk, the Katy Trail and Turtle Creek, Northern Hills is one of Dallas' best kept secrets and this home is perfect for anyone wanting privacy and walkability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 Springbrook Street have any available units?
3610 Springbrook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3610 Springbrook Street have?
Some of 3610 Springbrook Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 Springbrook Street currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Springbrook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Springbrook Street pet-friendly?
No, 3610 Springbrook Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3610 Springbrook Street offer parking?
Yes, 3610 Springbrook Street offers parking.
Does 3610 Springbrook Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3610 Springbrook Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Springbrook Street have a pool?
No, 3610 Springbrook Street does not have a pool.
Does 3610 Springbrook Street have accessible units?
No, 3610 Springbrook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Springbrook Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3610 Springbrook Street does not have units with dishwashers.

