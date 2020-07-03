All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3610 Gillespie Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3610 Gillespie Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:46 AM

3610 Gillespie Street

3610 Gillespie Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3610 Gillespie Street, Dallas, TX 75219
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Stunning end unit townhome just steps from the Mansion on Turtle Creek and Katy Trail. Spacious and open living area, dining area and kitchen with hardwood floors. Living area offers a gas fireplace and access to the outdoor balcony patio. Kitchen features custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Three bedroom suites each offer a private bath. Master bedroom suite features a large walk-in closet and private bath with jetted tub and separate shower. Private and gated front courtyard area. Laundry closet. Attached rear entry two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 Gillespie Street have any available units?
3610 Gillespie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3610 Gillespie Street have?
Some of 3610 Gillespie Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 Gillespie Street currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Gillespie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Gillespie Street pet-friendly?
No, 3610 Gillespie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3610 Gillespie Street offer parking?
Yes, 3610 Gillespie Street offers parking.
Does 3610 Gillespie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 Gillespie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Gillespie Street have a pool?
No, 3610 Gillespie Street does not have a pool.
Does 3610 Gillespie Street have accessible units?
No, 3610 Gillespie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Gillespie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3610 Gillespie Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village Drey
8200 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
St James
2820 McKinnon St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Elise
1720 John West Rd
Dallas, TX 75228
Villas Del Tesoro
7963 Villa Cliff Dr
Dallas, TX 75228
Holiday Hills I
811 N Plymouth Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Haven Lake Highlands
7077 Watercrest Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75231
The Continental
1810 Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Alista
10028 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75238

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University