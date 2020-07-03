3535 Travis St, Dallas

Amenities
I assure you, this is not fake news. This is not a drill. This is not another hallucination from that mushroom pizza you ate a few hours ago. What this is is an opportunity of a lifetime. The opportunity to live in an outrageously nice apartment home. It’s the opportunity to catapult your instagram account with millions of loving internet people. It’s the opportunity to become the most idolized person in your high school yearbook. The opportunity to wake up everyday in some super cool dream of apartment awesomeness. This is not a drill. Come check this place out!
Apartment Amenities
Breakfast Bar – Where You Can Sip Your Morning Coffee
Built-in Bookshelves for Extra Storage Space
Modern Stainless-steel Appliances
Entertainment Spaces for Friends & Family
Fireplace to Keep You Cozy
Contemporary Framed Mirrors & Designer Lighting
Generous Private Patios & Balconies to Help You Unwind
Soaking Tubs to Soothe Your Muscles
Convenient Washer & Dryer Hookups
Extra Storage to Keep Your Belongings Close
Community Amenities
BBQ Picnic Areas – Great for Socializing
State-of-the-Art Cardio & Strength Training Rooms
Luxury Resident Clubhouse & Lounge
Covered Parking for Your Convenience
Easy East Access to I-75 & Near Dallas North Tollway
Elevator for Easy Access
Private Gated Entrance
Amazon Hub Package Lockers for Your Peace of Mind
Furry Family Members Welcome
Short Term Leases Available
Relax at Our Shimmering Swimming Pool
In the apartment hunt?
Howdy! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I’m super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don’t know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!