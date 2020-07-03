All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 3 2019 at 4:12 AM

3535 Travis St, Dallas

3535 Travis Street · No Longer Available
Location

3535 Travis Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
I assure you, this is not fake news. This is not a drill. This is not another hallucination from that mushroom pizza you ate a few hours ago. What this is is an opportunity of a lifetime. The opportunity to live in an outrageously nice apartment home. It’s the opportunity to catapult your instagram account with millions of loving internet people. It’s the opportunity to become the most idolized person in your high school yearbook. The opportunity to wake up everyday in some super cool dream of apartment awesomeness. This is not a drill. Come check this place out!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Breakfast Bar – Where You Can Sip Your Morning Coffee

Built-in Bookshelves for Extra Storage Space

Modern Stainless-steel Appliances

Entertainment Spaces for Friends & Family

Fireplace to Keep You Cozy

Contemporary Framed Mirrors & Designer Lighting

Generous Private Patios & Balconies to Help You Unwind

Soaking Tubs to Soothe Your Muscles

Convenient Washer & Dryer Hookups

Extra Storage to Keep Your Belongings Close

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

BBQ Picnic Areas – Great for Socializing

State-of-the-Art Cardio & Strength Training Rooms

Luxury Resident Clubhouse & Lounge

Covered Parking for Your Convenience

Easy East Access to I-75 & Near Dallas North Tollway

Elevator for Easy Access

Private Gated Entrance

Amazon Hub Package Lockers for Your Peace of Mind

Furry Family Members Welcome

Short Term Leases Available

Relax at Our Shimmering Swimming Pool

=================================

In the apartment hunt?

Howdy! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I’m super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don’t know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3535 Travis St, Dallas have any available units?
3535 Travis St, Dallas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3535 Travis St, Dallas have?
Some of 3535 Travis St, Dallas's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3535 Travis St, Dallas currently offering any rent specials?
3535 Travis St, Dallas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3535 Travis St, Dallas pet-friendly?
No, 3535 Travis St, Dallas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3535 Travis St, Dallas offer parking?
Yes, 3535 Travis St, Dallas offers parking.
Does 3535 Travis St, Dallas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3535 Travis St, Dallas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3535 Travis St, Dallas have a pool?
Yes, 3535 Travis St, Dallas has a pool.
Does 3535 Travis St, Dallas have accessible units?
Yes, 3535 Travis St, Dallas has accessible units.
Does 3535 Travis St, Dallas have units with dishwashers?
No, 3535 Travis St, Dallas does not have units with dishwashers.

