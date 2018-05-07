3535 Routh Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

Gorgeous four level townhouse featuring 3 oversized bedrooms each with private bathrooms attached and large closets. First floor includes one bedroom and bath, a study, and laundry room. Second level features a wide open layout, breakfast area, formal dining, light and bright kitchen and fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout all living areas. Master suite and third bedroom is located on the third level. Large media room complete with a wet bar opens up to the top floor. Small gated front yard, rooftop patio access, and an attached 2 car garage are just added features to this awesome townhouse. Walk to Katy Trail, shops and dining. Easy access to major highways.