Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3535 Routh Street
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:47 AM

3535 Routh Street

3535 Routh Street · No Longer Available
Location

3535 Routh Street, Dallas, TX 75219
Oak Lawn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous four level townhouse featuring 3 oversized bedrooms each with private bathrooms attached and large closets. First floor includes one bedroom and bath, a study, and laundry room. Second level features a wide open layout, breakfast area, formal dining, light and bright kitchen and fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout all living areas. Master suite and third bedroom is located on the third level. Large media room complete with a wet bar opens up to the top floor. Small gated front yard, rooftop patio access, and an attached 2 car garage are just added features to this awesome townhouse. Walk to Katy Trail, shops and dining. Easy access to major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3535 Routh Street have any available units?
3535 Routh Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3535 Routh Street have?
Some of 3535 Routh Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3535 Routh Street currently offering any rent specials?
3535 Routh Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3535 Routh Street pet-friendly?
No, 3535 Routh Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3535 Routh Street offer parking?
Yes, 3535 Routh Street offers parking.
Does 3535 Routh Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3535 Routh Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3535 Routh Street have a pool?
No, 3535 Routh Street does not have a pool.
Does 3535 Routh Street have accessible units?
No, 3535 Routh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3535 Routh Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3535 Routh Street has units with dishwashers.

