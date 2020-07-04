3525 Turtle Creek Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill internet access valet service

Spacious, bright unit in luxury building with 19th floor views that capture the sunset. Neutral paint tones, beautiful wood floors throughout; kitchen is recently refinished, has quartz countertops, built-in microwave, oven, glass cooktop. Washer and dryer stay. Elegant Carrera marble master bathroom with separate shower; Window exposures on 3 sides give panoramic views. All luxury bldg. amenities, including 24-7 valet service, pool, fitness room, patio deck with grill, Spectrum TV and internet included. ALL utilities included! The building is on the National Registry of Historic Places, designed by renown architect Howard Meyer.