Last updated September 1 2019 at 2:41 AM

3525 Turtle Creek Boulevard

3525 Turtle Creek Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3525 Turtle Creek Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75219
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
valet service
Spacious, bright unit in luxury building with 19th floor views that capture the sunset. Neutral paint tones, beautiful wood floors throughout; kitchen is recently refinished, has quartz countertops, built-in microwave, oven, glass cooktop. Washer and dryer stay. Elegant Carrera marble master bathroom with separate shower; Window exposures on 3 sides give panoramic views. All luxury bldg. amenities, including 24-7 valet service, pool, fitness room, patio deck with grill, Spectrum TV and internet included. ALL utilities included! The building is on the National Registry of Historic Places, designed by renown architect Howard Meyer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 Turtle Creek Boulevard have any available units?
3525 Turtle Creek Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3525 Turtle Creek Boulevard have?
Some of 3525 Turtle Creek Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 Turtle Creek Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3525 Turtle Creek Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 Turtle Creek Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3525 Turtle Creek Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3525 Turtle Creek Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3525 Turtle Creek Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3525 Turtle Creek Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3525 Turtle Creek Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 Turtle Creek Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3525 Turtle Creek Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3525 Turtle Creek Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3525 Turtle Creek Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 Turtle Creek Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3525 Turtle Creek Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

