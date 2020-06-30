3525 Cauthorn Drive

Amenities

Reduced! Adorable and Affordable 3 bedroom 1 bath home, privately fenced and ready to move in to! Just south of Downtown close to everything! Remodeled with new carpet, laminate and tile flooring! Paint and updated kitchen and baths! Home has central heat and air and furnished with electric stove and connections for washer and dryer. Wont last! Can send application via on line! Fee for application of 50 bucks per adult non-refundable. Tenant requirements can be sent via email. Available for immediate move in.