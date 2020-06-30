All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3525 Cauthorn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3525 Cauthorn Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

3525 Cauthorn Drive

3525 Cauthorn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3525 Cauthorn Drive, Dallas, TX 75210
Sunny Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Reduced! Adorable and Affordable 3 bedroom 1 bath home, privately fenced and ready to move in to! Just south of Downtown close to everything! Remodeled with new carpet, laminate and tile flooring! Paint and updated kitchen and baths! Home has central heat and air and furnished with electric stove and connections for washer and dryer. Wont last! Can send application via on line! Fee for application of 50 bucks per adult non-refundable. Tenant requirements can be sent via email. Available for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 Cauthorn Drive have any available units?
3525 Cauthorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3525 Cauthorn Drive have?
Some of 3525 Cauthorn Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 Cauthorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3525 Cauthorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 Cauthorn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3525 Cauthorn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3525 Cauthorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3525 Cauthorn Drive offers parking.
Does 3525 Cauthorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3525 Cauthorn Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 Cauthorn Drive have a pool?
No, 3525 Cauthorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3525 Cauthorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 3525 Cauthorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 Cauthorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3525 Cauthorn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regent
17717 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
The Herschel
4220 Herschel Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
St. Moritz Apartments
5665 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Village Bend
5454 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Strata
5050 Capitol Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Stone Ridge Apartments
4750 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Mountain Creek View
5821 Bonnie View Rd
Dallas, TX 75241
AVALON
1002 Annex Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University