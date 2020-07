Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage elevator fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Nestled beautifully along Turtle Creek and Blackburn Lake, spacious 3 story Mediterranean townhouse offers 5,255 sq. ft. of natural flow and comfortable living. Embrace the outdoors on one of the private decks or entertain in the chefs kitchen. Luxurious 3rd story master suite with fireplace, sunroom and his & hers marble master bath. Multiple living spaces, library, oversized 3 car garage, 2 fireplaces and an elevator; unmatched views in Uptown.