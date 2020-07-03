3471 Howell Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Howell Park townhouse situated in prime Uptown Dallas location. Desirable quiet interior town home. Just three blocks from McKinney Ave restaurants, trolly line and only six blocks to Katy Trail. This well kept three bedroom home features brand new hardwood floors and carpet. Large open living area, gas fireplace, eat in kitchen, gas cooktop, stainless appliances, island, breakfast bar, and balcony. Spacious master suite on third floor with walk in closet and separate shower. Attached two car garage with small fenced yard.