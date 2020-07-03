All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3471 Howell Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3471 Howell Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

3471 Howell Street

3471 Howell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3471 Howell Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Howell Park townhouse situated in prime Uptown Dallas location. Desirable quiet interior town home. Just three blocks from McKinney Ave restaurants, trolly line and only six blocks to Katy Trail. This well kept three bedroom home features brand new hardwood floors and carpet. Large open living area, gas fireplace, eat in kitchen, gas cooktop, stainless appliances, island, breakfast bar, and balcony. Spacious master suite on third floor with walk in closet and separate shower. Attached two car garage with small fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3471 Howell Street have any available units?
3471 Howell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3471 Howell Street have?
Some of 3471 Howell Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3471 Howell Street currently offering any rent specials?
3471 Howell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3471 Howell Street pet-friendly?
No, 3471 Howell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3471 Howell Street offer parking?
Yes, 3471 Howell Street offers parking.
Does 3471 Howell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3471 Howell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3471 Howell Street have a pool?
No, 3471 Howell Street does not have a pool.
Does 3471 Howell Street have accessible units?
No, 3471 Howell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3471 Howell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3471 Howell Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hunter's Court
8550 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Preston Pointe
14041 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Cantabria at Turtle Creek
2728 Hood St
Dallas, TX 75219
Windsor Forest
2970 Spruce Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
The Brooklyn at 9670
9670 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
McKinney Uptown
3324 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Interurban Building
1500 Jackson St
Dallas, TX 75201
Mountain Creek View
5821 Bonnie View Rd
Dallas, TX 75241

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University