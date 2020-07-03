All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3460 Briargrove Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3460 Briargrove Lane
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:13 PM

3460 Briargrove Lane

3460 Briargrove Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3460 Briargrove Lane, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated! Brand New floors in family room and master bedroom. New refrigerator. Pretty, one story home in quiet neighborhood. 1,802 square feet. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, separate private study with French doors, Family Room and Formal Dining room. Attached 2 car garage is rear entry which is rare these days. Fireplace with gas starter. Large kitchen with lots of counter top space. Separate utility room with connections. High ceilings, ceiling fans, sunny backyard with wooden fence. Split guest bedroom wing from master bedroom. Master bath has separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks, large closet. Professionally Managed. Convenient location near Marsh & Trinity Mills. Close to Tollway, Bush, I-35, Addison

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3460 Briargrove Lane have any available units?
3460 Briargrove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3460 Briargrove Lane have?
Some of 3460 Briargrove Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3460 Briargrove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3460 Briargrove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3460 Briargrove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3460 Briargrove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3460 Briargrove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3460 Briargrove Lane offers parking.
Does 3460 Briargrove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3460 Briargrove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3460 Briargrove Lane have a pool?
No, 3460 Briargrove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3460 Briargrove Lane have accessible units?
No, 3460 Briargrove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3460 Briargrove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3460 Briargrove Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Austin
1212 Singleton Blvd
Dallas, TX 75212
The Emerson
9959 Adleta Blvd
Dallas, TX 75243
Tiburon
15411 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
View at Kessler Park
2511 Wedglea Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Vue at Knoll Trail
15678 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Casa Grande Villas Apartments
1315 S Barry Ave
Dallas, TX 75223
Lincoln Court
3838 Rawlins St
Dallas, TX 75219
75 West
7927 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75230

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University