3401 Lee Parkway

Location

3401 Lee Parkway, Dallas, TX 75219
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
JUST REDUCED! Fabulous Custom Contemporary Unit in the Mayfair at Turtle Creek w Incredible Downtown Views! Open Floorplan w 3 Bedrooms & 3 Full Baths! Marble & Granite Floors, SS Appls, Gas Cooktop, Numerous Built Ins & All Custom California Closets! Walk-In Wet Bar w Illuminated Glass Shelving & Wine Cooler! The Mayfair Offers Some of the Best Resident Amenities in High Rise Living Including 24 Hour Concierge, Security, Pool, State of the Art Gym, Business Center, Entertainment Areas & more! Walking Distance to Amenity Rich Oak Lawn Ave, Turtle Creek, Lee Park & Katy Trail! Close Proximity to Landmarks Including Arlington Hall Conservancy, West Village & Highland Park Village. 2 Reserved Garage Parking Spots!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 Lee Parkway have any available units?
3401 Lee Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 Lee Parkway have?
Some of 3401 Lee Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 Lee Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Lee Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 Lee Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 3401 Lee Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3401 Lee Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 3401 Lee Parkway offers parking.
Does 3401 Lee Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 Lee Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 Lee Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 3401 Lee Parkway has a pool.
Does 3401 Lee Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3401 Lee Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 Lee Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3401 Lee Parkway has units with dishwashers.

