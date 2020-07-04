3401 Lee Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities business center 24hr concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

JUST REDUCED! Fabulous Custom Contemporary Unit in the Mayfair at Turtle Creek w Incredible Downtown Views! Open Floorplan w 3 Bedrooms & 3 Full Baths! Marble & Granite Floors, SS Appls, Gas Cooktop, Numerous Built Ins & All Custom California Closets! Walk-In Wet Bar w Illuminated Glass Shelving & Wine Cooler! The Mayfair Offers Some of the Best Resident Amenities in High Rise Living Including 24 Hour Concierge, Security, Pool, State of the Art Gym, Business Center, Entertainment Areas & more! Walking Distance to Amenity Rich Oak Lawn Ave, Turtle Creek, Lee Park & Katy Trail! Close Proximity to Landmarks Including Arlington Hall Conservancy, West Village & Highland Park Village. 2 Reserved Garage Parking Spots!