House is 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 dining rooms, 1 large living room, 2-car garage with alley entrance, separate laundry room. Master bedroom and one other has ceiling fans. Tile floors throughout the house, no carpet. There is a fenced backyard. Located one half mile from major shopping and restaurants, one quarter mile from I-20 for easy commuting. TAR Application, fee is $50.00 per adult occupant. Not setup for housing. No pets.