Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The Trousdale is a newly upgraded and improved apartment community in Oaklawn, located just minutes away from Uptown and Downtown Dallas. Live the luxury lifestyle you have been searching for with our quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful T shaped swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness facility and limited access entry. We are a pet friendly property including a dog run.