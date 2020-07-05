All apartments in Dallas
3325 Ruidosa Ave
3325 Ruidosa Ave

3325 Ruidosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3325 Ruidosa Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
game room
dogs allowed
HOUSE FOR LEASE NEAR WHITE ROCK LAKE - Property Id: 262450

TOTAL HOME REMODEL AT A GREAT LOCATION! This house has 3 bedroom, 2 bath, and must see LARGE BONUS ROOM with endless options. Showcases see through fireplace, perfect for an office, game room, 4th bedroom, or extra living area . The floor plan has been reworked into a beautiful open concept. Spectacular kitchen boasts solid granite counter tops, large island, and all NEW SS Samsung appliances includes Refrigerator. Modern plank flooring throughout entire home. Enjoy the expansive yard with mature trees.

Tenant responsible for yard maintenance, water yard as necessary in order to maintain yard in good conditions during the summer days (house does come with sprinkler system).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262450
Property Id 262450

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5706123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 Ruidosa Ave have any available units?
3325 Ruidosa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3325 Ruidosa Ave have?
Some of 3325 Ruidosa Ave's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 Ruidosa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Ruidosa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Ruidosa Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3325 Ruidosa Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3325 Ruidosa Ave offer parking?
No, 3325 Ruidosa Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3325 Ruidosa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3325 Ruidosa Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Ruidosa Ave have a pool?
No, 3325 Ruidosa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3325 Ruidosa Ave have accessible units?
No, 3325 Ruidosa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Ruidosa Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3325 Ruidosa Ave has units with dishwashers.

