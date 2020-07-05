3325 Ruidosa Ave

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly game room dogs allowed

HOUSE FOR LEASE NEAR WHITE ROCK LAKE - Property Id: 262450



TOTAL HOME REMODEL AT A GREAT LOCATION! This house has 3 bedroom, 2 bath, and must see LARGE BONUS ROOM with endless options. Showcases see through fireplace, perfect for an office, game room, 4th bedroom, or extra living area . The floor plan has been reworked into a beautiful open concept. Spectacular kitchen boasts solid granite counter tops, large island, and all NEW SS Samsung appliances includes Refrigerator. Modern plank flooring throughout entire home. Enjoy the expansive yard with mature trees.



Tenant responsible for yard maintenance, water yard as necessary in order to maintain yard in good conditions during the summer days (house does come with sprinkler system).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262450

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5706123)