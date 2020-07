Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking pool hot tub

Charming two bedroom condo in the heart of Uptown! Open floor plan with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Features include two wood burning fireplaces, private fenced yard and outdoor patio off living room with sliding glass doors, galley kitchen and separate dining area. This small gated community includes a private courtyard with resort-style pool and spa! Washer, dryer included! Owner is looking for a May or June lease.