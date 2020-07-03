3314 Douglas Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking guest parking

Prime location, a hidden gem, close to dwntwn. Medical, Arts district and American Airlines arena. Uptown 2 story luxury condo in the heart of Lemmon and Oak Lawn.Love the open floor plan, 2 bedrooms and a guest powder. Enjoy wood and engineered floors,stainless steel app. and 3 fpls. Recent HVAC unit, custom wood blinds, custom kitchen cabinets and granite countertop, custom master closets by Design,reserved parking Spot G and plenty of guest parking. New paint, and plumbed for washer and dryer in unit and outside porch

balcony area for seating.Execellent walk score and close to everything including:Krogers,pharmacy,library,to all UPTOWN bars & restaurants and quick exit and entry to Toll way & 75.