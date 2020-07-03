All apartments in Dallas
3314 Douglas Avenue

3314 Douglas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3314 Douglas Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Prime location, a hidden gem, close to dwntwn. Medical, Arts district and American Airlines arena. Uptown 2 story luxury condo in the heart of Lemmon and Oak Lawn.Love the open floor plan, 2 bedrooms and a guest powder. Enjoy wood and engineered floors,stainless steel app. and 3 fpls. Recent HVAC unit, custom wood blinds, custom kitchen cabinets and granite countertop, custom master closets by Design,reserved parking Spot G and plenty of guest parking. New paint, and plumbed for washer and dryer in unit and outside porch
balcony area for seating.Execellent walk score and close to everything including:Krogers,pharmacy,library,to all UPTOWN bars & restaurants and quick exit and entry to Toll way & 75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3314 Douglas Avenue have any available units?
3314 Douglas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3314 Douglas Avenue have?
Some of 3314 Douglas Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3314 Douglas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3314 Douglas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3314 Douglas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3314 Douglas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3314 Douglas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3314 Douglas Avenue offers parking.
Does 3314 Douglas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3314 Douglas Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3314 Douglas Avenue have a pool?
No, 3314 Douglas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3314 Douglas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3314 Douglas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3314 Douglas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3314 Douglas Avenue has units with dishwashers.

