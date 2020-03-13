All apartments in Dallas
3314 Cedarcroft Ln
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:23 PM

3314 Cedarcroft Ln

3314 Cedarcroft Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3314 Cedarcroft Lane, Dallas, TX 75233

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
END OF YEAR SPECIAL!! MOVE IN BY JAN 31ST AND GET FIRST MONTHS RENT FREE ON A 13 MONTH LEASE!!! BEAUTIFUL STORY & A HALF well kept home in the Westwood Park subdivision*Home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths*Relax in family room with fireplace and built-in bookshelf*Kitchen features a breakfast nook and serving window* with an additional sunroom! There's more! Enjoy outdoor entertainment on a large deck in your large tree covered backyard and rear parking.

$50.00 App fee per adult 18 or over
$235.00 Admin Fee
$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee per pet, 2 pet max

Amenities: Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3314 Cedarcroft Ln have any available units?
3314 Cedarcroft Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3314 Cedarcroft Ln have?
Some of 3314 Cedarcroft Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3314 Cedarcroft Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3314 Cedarcroft Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3314 Cedarcroft Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3314 Cedarcroft Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3314 Cedarcroft Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3314 Cedarcroft Ln offers parking.
Does 3314 Cedarcroft Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3314 Cedarcroft Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3314 Cedarcroft Ln have a pool?
No, 3314 Cedarcroft Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3314 Cedarcroft Ln have accessible units?
No, 3314 Cedarcroft Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3314 Cedarcroft Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3314 Cedarcroft Ln has units with dishwashers.

