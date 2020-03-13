3314 Cedarcroft Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

END OF YEAR SPECIAL!! MOVE IN BY JAN 31ST AND GET FIRST MONTHS RENT FREE ON A 13 MONTH LEASE!!! BEAUTIFUL STORY & A HALF well kept home in the Westwood Park subdivision*Home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths*Relax in family room with fireplace and built-in bookshelf*Kitchen features a breakfast nook and serving window* with an additional sunroom! There's more! Enjoy outdoor entertainment on a large deck in your large tree covered backyard and rear parking.



$50.00 App fee per adult 18 or over

$235.00 Admin Fee

$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee per pet, 2 pet max



