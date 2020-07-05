3 BEDROOM 1 AND ONE HALF BATH BRICK CASA VIEW HOME. OFFERS LARGE FENCED BACK YARD, HARDWOOD FLOORS REFINISHED 2018, TILE IN KITCHEN & BATHS, UTILITY ROOM, 1 CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER. $500 PET DEPOSIT FOR DOGS, $300 PET DEPOSIT FOR CATS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3309 San Marcus Avenue have any available units?
3309 San Marcus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3309 San Marcus Avenue have?
Some of 3309 San Marcus Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3309 San Marcus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3309 San Marcus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3309 San Marcus Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3309 San Marcus Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3309 San Marcus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3309 San Marcus Avenue offers parking.
Does 3309 San Marcus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3309 San Marcus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3309 San Marcus Avenue have a pool?
No, 3309 San Marcus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3309 San Marcus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3309 San Marcus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3309 San Marcus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3309 San Marcus Avenue has units with dishwashers.
