3271 Whitehall Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

5 Bedroom, 4 Bath, 3 Car. One level 2465 sf on quiet street. Great location! Granite Counter Tops, Italian tile and laminate hardwood flooring. Cable hookups in eight rooms. Large level fenced backyard with front entry rear driveway to 5 car off street parking with 3 covered. Secured workshop, storage, and hobby area. Utility cost lower because of numerous energy efficient features: shade trees, energy efficient windows, doors, ridge vents, ceiling fans, recessed LED lights, and zoned central heating and AC systems. Great floor plan for sharing; 4 suites with outside entry and exit without going through living center!