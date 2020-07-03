All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3271 Whitehall Drive

3271 Whitehall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3271 Whitehall Drive, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
5 Bedroom, 4 Bath, 3 Car. One level 2465 sf on quiet street. Great location! Granite Counter Tops, Italian tile and laminate hardwood flooring. Cable hookups in eight rooms. Large level fenced backyard with front entry rear driveway to 5 car off street parking with 3 covered. Secured workshop, storage, and hobby area. Utility cost lower because of numerous energy efficient features: shade trees, energy efficient windows, doors, ridge vents, ceiling fans, recessed LED lights, and zoned central heating and AC systems. Great floor plan for sharing; 4 suites with outside entry and exit without going through living center!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3271 Whitehall Drive have any available units?
3271 Whitehall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3271 Whitehall Drive have?
Some of 3271 Whitehall Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3271 Whitehall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3271 Whitehall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3271 Whitehall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3271 Whitehall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3271 Whitehall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3271 Whitehall Drive offers parking.
Does 3271 Whitehall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3271 Whitehall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3271 Whitehall Drive have a pool?
No, 3271 Whitehall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3271 Whitehall Drive have accessible units?
No, 3271 Whitehall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3271 Whitehall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3271 Whitehall Drive has units with dishwashers.

