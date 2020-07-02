3269 Carlisle Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Wonderfully clean, updated & well maintained condo in the heart of Uptown. Vinyl wood flooring with nice berber carpet in bedrooms, central HVAC, and fresh paint. Both Baths and kitchen show well, Front and Rear entrance to unit, 2nd floor unit but one story, 2nd bath has pretty ceramic tile floor with linen closet. Nice pool in complex, laundry facilities and separate private entrance to Katy Trail along with gated community and entry. Lush landscaping makes this place a must to rent!, Unit will go fast - don't miss it! Rent includes water. Walkablity is unbelievable - great location, in the heart of Dallas.