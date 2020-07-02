All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3269 Carlisle Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3269 Carlisle Street
Last updated September 7 2019 at 2:59 AM

3269 Carlisle Street

3269 Carlisle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3269 Carlisle Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Wonderfully clean, updated & well maintained condo in the heart of Uptown. Vinyl wood flooring with nice berber carpet in bedrooms, central HVAC, and fresh paint. Both Baths and kitchen show well, Front and Rear entrance to unit, 2nd floor unit but one story, 2nd bath has pretty ceramic tile floor with linen closet. Nice pool in complex, laundry facilities and separate private entrance to Katy Trail along with gated community and entry. Lush landscaping makes this place a must to rent!, Unit will go fast - don't miss it! Rent includes water. Walkablity is unbelievable - great location, in the heart of Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3269 Carlisle Street have any available units?
3269 Carlisle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3269 Carlisle Street have?
Some of 3269 Carlisle Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3269 Carlisle Street currently offering any rent specials?
3269 Carlisle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3269 Carlisle Street pet-friendly?
No, 3269 Carlisle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3269 Carlisle Street offer parking?
No, 3269 Carlisle Street does not offer parking.
Does 3269 Carlisle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3269 Carlisle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3269 Carlisle Street have a pool?
Yes, 3269 Carlisle Street has a pool.
Does 3269 Carlisle Street have accessible units?
No, 3269 Carlisle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3269 Carlisle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3269 Carlisle Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Katy Trail
3223 Lemmon Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
American Beauty Mill
2400 S Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75215
The Manhattan
18331 Roehampton Dr
Dallas, TX 75252
Cottonwood at Park Central
13323 Esperanza Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Greenhouse Flats
5200 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
State Thomas Ravello
2610 Allen St
Dallas, TX 75204
City North
7373 Valley View Ln
Dallas, TX 75240
Luna Apartments
8081 Marvin D Love Freeway
Dallas, TX 75237

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University