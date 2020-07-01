All apartments in Dallas
3248 S Llewellyn Ave
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:49 AM

3248 S Llewellyn Ave

3248 South Llewellyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Dallas
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

3248 South Llewellyn Avenue, Dallas, TX 75224
Wynnewood Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
tennis court
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Oak Cliff features laminate, vinyl and ceramic tile flooring, new two-tone paint, central heat/air, washer and dryer connections, ceiling fans, a fenced backyard, and off-street parking. [SBH-C] The home is located near Kiest Park, Kiest Tennis Center, Oak Cliff Nature Preserve, Dollar General, Museum of Earth History, Golden Chick, McDonald's, Faith Family Academy and much, much more. Easy access to 67 and 35 for a 5-mile commute into Downtown Dallas. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3248 S Llewellyn Ave have any available units?
3248 S Llewellyn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3248 S Llewellyn Ave have?
Some of 3248 S Llewellyn Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3248 S Llewellyn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3248 S Llewellyn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3248 S Llewellyn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3248 S Llewellyn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3248 S Llewellyn Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3248 S Llewellyn Ave offers parking.
Does 3248 S Llewellyn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3248 S Llewellyn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3248 S Llewellyn Ave have a pool?
No, 3248 S Llewellyn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3248 S Llewellyn Ave have accessible units?
No, 3248 S Llewellyn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3248 S Llewellyn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3248 S Llewellyn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

