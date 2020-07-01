3248 S Llewellyn Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking tennis court

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Oak Cliff features laminate, vinyl and ceramic tile flooring, new two-tone paint, central heat/air, washer and dryer connections, ceiling fans, a fenced backyard, and off-street parking. [SBH-C] The home is located near Kiest Park, Kiest Tennis Center, Oak Cliff Nature Preserve, Dollar General, Museum of Earth History, Golden Chick, McDonald's, Faith Family Academy and much, much more. Easy access to 67 and 35 for a 5-mile commute into Downtown Dallas. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



