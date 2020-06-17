All apartments in Dallas
3239 Leahy Drive

3239 Leahy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3239 Leahy Drive, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Located in the Far NW Dallas area, this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home welcomes you the moment you walk in the door! Kitchen was COMPLETELY redone! Updates include, new cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, dishwasher and microwave, gorgeous ceramic tile! Kitchen overlooks the living area giving this home a nice open feel. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home - no carpet! Game room or additional living room just off the kitchen gives you plenty of space. Enjoy your large backyard with large mature trees and a built in fireplace grill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3239 Leahy Drive have any available units?
3239 Leahy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3239 Leahy Drive have?
Some of 3239 Leahy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3239 Leahy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3239 Leahy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3239 Leahy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3239 Leahy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3239 Leahy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3239 Leahy Drive offers parking.
Does 3239 Leahy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3239 Leahy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3239 Leahy Drive have a pool?
No, 3239 Leahy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3239 Leahy Drive have accessible units?
No, 3239 Leahy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3239 Leahy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3239 Leahy Drive has units with dishwashers.

