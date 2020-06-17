3239 Leahy Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

Located in the Far NW Dallas area, this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home welcomes you the moment you walk in the door! Kitchen was COMPLETELY redone! Updates include, new cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, dishwasher and microwave, gorgeous ceramic tile! Kitchen overlooks the living area giving this home a nice open feel. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home - no carpet! Game room or additional living room just off the kitchen gives you plenty of space. Enjoy your large backyard with large mature trees and a built in fireplace grill.