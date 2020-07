Amenities

HOUSE FOR LEASE - Tidy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, kitchen, and 1 living area. Convenient location, near Dallas and urban areas. Quiet neighborhood. Includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. Fenced front yard perfect for a small dog. Property excludes other buildings located adjacent to the home as well as the three acre lot.



Tenant-Agent to verify all information. $50.00 application fee per adult over 18. Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis. No Section 8. No smokers.