Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This well maintained 3 bedroom home in East Dallas will be easy to move into. Great location near major highways, entertainment, and Downtown Dallas and located on a very quiet street. Several upgrades including a his and her walk in closet in the master bedroom, a very open kitchen and living room area perfect for entertaining, laminate wood and ceramic tile flooring in common areas, and a cozy covered patio in the backyard to relax. Call today to schedule a showing.