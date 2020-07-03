3215 Nebraska Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

* Conveniently located off Kiest Blvd. and I-35

* Close to John N. Brown Elementary, Boude-Storey Middle School and S. Oak Cliff High School

* The property has been freshly painted on the exterior and interior

* Kitchen cabinets have a modern look and tiled counter-top

* Brand new dishwasher & range hood

* Restroom has a new vanity and tile floor



Description: Beautiful hardwoods floors, formal dining room with access from kitchen and living room area and large pantry closet. Master bedroom in opposite side of the additional bedrooms.



Additional Features: Ceiling fans & new mini blinds provided. Washer/Dryer connections.



We allow pets at $500 each + $20/month/pet rent. Stove and Fridge optional at $30 each or $50 for both.



QUALIFIED APPLICANTS MUST MEET THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA:

1. All adult occupants must fill out the rental application & supply proof of identity.

2. No Section 8. No Sex Offenders. No felonies/multiple arrests in last 10 years.

3. Gross Monthly Income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent.

4. No evictions or rental collections. Verifiable Rental History or double deposit.

5. Pay 1st Month Rent and full Security Deposit _ON-OR-BEFORE_ move in.