Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3215 Nebraska Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3215 Nebraska Ave

3215 Nebraska Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3215 Nebraska Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
THIS PROPERTY WILL NOT LAST LONG!!!!!! GREAT PRICE!!!

* Conveniently located off Kiest Blvd. and I-35
* Close to John N. Brown Elementary, Boude-Storey Middle School and S. Oak Cliff High School
* The property has been freshly painted on the exterior and interior
* Kitchen cabinets have a modern look and tiled counter-top
* Brand new dishwasher & range hood
* Restroom has a new vanity and tile floor

Description: Beautiful hardwoods floors, formal dining room with access from kitchen and living room area and large pantry closet. Master bedroom in opposite side of the additional bedrooms.

Additional Features: Ceiling fans & new mini blinds provided. Washer/Dryer connections.

We allow pets at $500 each + $20/month/pet rent. Stove and Fridge optional at $30 each or $50 for both.

___________________________________________________________________
QUALIFIED APPLICANTS MUST MEET THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA:
1. All adult occupants must fill out the rental application & supply proof of identity.
2. No Section 8. No Sex Offenders. No felonies/multiple arrests in last 10 years.
3. Gross Monthly Income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent.
4. No evictions or rental collections. Verifiable Rental History or double deposit.
5. Pay 1st Month Rent and full Security Deposit _ON-OR-BEFORE_ move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3215 Nebraska Ave have any available units?
3215 Nebraska Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3215 Nebraska Ave have?
Some of 3215 Nebraska Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3215 Nebraska Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3215 Nebraska Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3215 Nebraska Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3215 Nebraska Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3215 Nebraska Ave offer parking?
No, 3215 Nebraska Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3215 Nebraska Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3215 Nebraska Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3215 Nebraska Ave have a pool?
No, 3215 Nebraska Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3215 Nebraska Ave have accessible units?
No, 3215 Nebraska Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3215 Nebraska Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3215 Nebraska Ave has units with dishwashers.

