Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3203 San Lucas Avenue

3203 San Lucas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3203 San Lucas Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Totally renovated home in Casa View Heights. Large Live Oak tree in the front with mature Pecan trees in the backyard. Home has 3 bdrms w 2 full updated baths. Refinished exquisite original hardwood floors. Kitchen has new granite ctops with tile floors, new ss appls, include Gas Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, w new sink & faucet. New texture & paint on all walls & ceilings. New doors and trim throughout. Outside has been repainted. New ceiling fans in all bdrms. New HVAC with new insulation in the attic. New Hot Water heater. Utility closet fits full sized stackable washer & dryer. All windows replaced w-dbl pane glass. Backyard patio. Automatic Sprinkler sys. Detached dbl car garage in rear of house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3203 San Lucas Avenue have any available units?
3203 San Lucas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3203 San Lucas Avenue have?
Some of 3203 San Lucas Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3203 San Lucas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3203 San Lucas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3203 San Lucas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3203 San Lucas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3203 San Lucas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3203 San Lucas Avenue offers parking.
Does 3203 San Lucas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3203 San Lucas Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3203 San Lucas Avenue have a pool?
No, 3203 San Lucas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3203 San Lucas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3203 San Lucas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3203 San Lucas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3203 San Lucas Avenue has units with dishwashers.

