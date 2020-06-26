3203 San Lucas Avenue

Amenities

Totally renovated home in Casa View Heights. Large Live Oak tree in the front with mature Pecan trees in the backyard. Home has 3 bdrms w 2 full updated baths. Refinished exquisite original hardwood floors. Kitchen has new granite ctops with tile floors, new ss appls, include Gas Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, w new sink & faucet. New texture & paint on all walls & ceilings. New doors and trim throughout. Outside has been repainted. New ceiling fans in all bdrms. New HVAC with new insulation in the attic. New Hot Water heater. Utility closet fits full sized stackable washer & dryer. All windows replaced w-dbl pane glass. Backyard patio. Automatic Sprinkler sys. Detached dbl car garage in rear of house.