3203 Carlisle Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Immaculate MIDDLE of UPTOWN CONDO--Walking distance to everything! Owner willing to work with someone (Shorter terms). HOA paid by owner and Includes Water, Trash, sewer. 2 parking spots. Pool! Includes Fridge, Washer-Dryer---Community Pool & Clubhouse. Condo features 2 Bedrooms with nail down scraped hardwoods and 2 full baths upstairs (one private bath for each bdrm). The living, dining, kitchen and half bath down with travertine floors.Walking distance to restaurants & Shops of McKinney Ave & West Village, Katy Ice House, McKinney Trolley - BACKS TO KATY TRAIL with gated entry from the parking lot. GATED PROPERTY....