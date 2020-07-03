3161 Royal Lane

Amenities

**OPEN HOUSE Wednesday, June 5. 12:30-1:30pm & 5:30-6:30pm. Single story attached garden home tucked inside The Gables at Royal Lane. Sitting back away from Royal Lane is this adorable house with two master suites, each separated by the living space. One has a small private patio - the other looks into the larger patio connected to the living space. High ceilings give this quaint home volume - feels like you're living in more square footage than listed - along with the efficient layout - there is little wasted space. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel cooking appliances. Includes front load washer and dryer and attached one car garage.