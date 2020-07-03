All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 30 2019 at 5:51 PM

3161 Royal Lane

3161 Royal Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3161 Royal Lane, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
**OPEN HOUSE Wednesday, June 5. 12:30-1:30pm & 5:30-6:30pm. Single story attached garden home tucked inside The Gables at Royal Lane. Sitting back away from Royal Lane is this adorable house with two master suites, each separated by the living space. One has a small private patio - the other looks into the larger patio connected to the living space. High ceilings give this quaint home volume - feels like you're living in more square footage than listed - along with the efficient layout - there is little wasted space. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel cooking appliances. Includes front load washer and dryer and attached one car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3161 Royal Lane have any available units?
3161 Royal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3161 Royal Lane have?
Some of 3161 Royal Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3161 Royal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3161 Royal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3161 Royal Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3161 Royal Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3161 Royal Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3161 Royal Lane offers parking.
Does 3161 Royal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3161 Royal Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3161 Royal Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3161 Royal Lane has a pool.
Does 3161 Royal Lane have accessible units?
No, 3161 Royal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3161 Royal Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3161 Royal Lane has units with dishwashers.

