Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3140 Kendale Drive

3140 Kendale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3140 Kendale Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Bachman-Northwest Highway

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled home! Kitchen updated with granite counters, stone backsplash, tile floors, lots of cabinets, refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, & custom lighting. Dining area adjoins kitchen with a closet for a stackable washer & dryer. Bathrooms updated with beautiful tile work, vanity & floor covering. Neutral colors, laminate flooring, ceiling fans & lots of natural light. Two car garage complete with sheetrock, textured walls, cabinets, garage door opener & a side entrance to the yard. Wood privacy fence & wrought iron fence offer nice space for family gatherings & entertaining. This home has so much to offer plus easy access to I-35, Loop 12, Northwest Hwy, Bachman Lake and Love Field.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3140 Kendale Drive have any available units?
3140 Kendale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3140 Kendale Drive have?
Some of 3140 Kendale Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3140 Kendale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3140 Kendale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3140 Kendale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3140 Kendale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3140 Kendale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3140 Kendale Drive offers parking.
Does 3140 Kendale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3140 Kendale Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3140 Kendale Drive have a pool?
No, 3140 Kendale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3140 Kendale Drive have accessible units?
No, 3140 Kendale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3140 Kendale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3140 Kendale Drive has units with dishwashers.

