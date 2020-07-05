3140 Kendale Drive

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled home! Kitchen updated with granite counters, stone backsplash, tile floors, lots of cabinets, refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, & custom lighting. Dining area adjoins kitchen with a closet for a stackable washer & dryer. Bathrooms updated with beautiful tile work, vanity & floor covering. Neutral colors, laminate flooring, ceiling fans & lots of natural light. Two car garage complete with sheetrock, textured walls, cabinets, garage door opener & a side entrance to the yard. Wood privacy fence & wrought iron fence offer nice space for family gatherings & entertaining. This home has so much to offer plus easy access to I-35, Loop 12, Northwest Hwy, Bachman Lake and Love Field.