3140 Kendale Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Beautifully remodeled home! Kitchen updated with granite counters, stone backsplash, tile floors, lots of cabinets, refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, & custom lighting. Dining area adjoins kitchen with a closet for a stackable washer & dryer. Bathrooms updated with beautiful tile work, vanity & floor covering. Neutral colors, laminate flooring, ceiling fans & lots of natural light. Two car garage complete with sheetrock, textured walls, cabinets, garage door opener & a side entrance to the yard. Wood privacy fence & wrought iron fence offer nice space for family gatherings & entertaining. This home has so much to offer plus easy access to I-35, Loop 12, Northwest Hwy, Bachman Lake and Love Field.