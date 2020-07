Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

Gorgeous mid century ranch in a beautiful neighborhood with large lots, rolling hills and lot of trees! Sitting on a corner lot this home has hardwood laminate throughout, spacious living areas, fireplace, nice kitchen with lots of storage, fenced yard and a deck to enjoy the outdoors. Close to shopping and easy freeway access to downtown.