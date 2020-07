Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

VERY SPACIOUS LIGHT AND BRIGHT CONDO WITH 1445 SQ.FT. - ONE OF THE LARGEST UNITS IN COMPLEX WITH A 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE - CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO DOWN TOWN, SHOPPING, DINING AND PARKS - FEATURES LARGE BALCONY OFF MASTER - WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE - HIGH CEILINGS - CLOSE TO POOL - READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN