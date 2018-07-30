All apartments in Dallas
3122 Harmon St
Last updated April 1 2019 at 10:18 PM

3122 Harmon St

3122 Harmon St · No Longer Available
Location

3122 Harmon St, Dallas, TX 75215
Bertrand

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Deposit $800
No Central air
2-1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3122 Harmon St have any available units?
3122 Harmon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3122 Harmon St currently offering any rent specials?
3122 Harmon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3122 Harmon St pet-friendly?
No, 3122 Harmon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3122 Harmon St offer parking?
No, 3122 Harmon St does not offer parking.
Does 3122 Harmon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3122 Harmon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3122 Harmon St have a pool?
No, 3122 Harmon St does not have a pool.
Does 3122 Harmon St have accessible units?
No, 3122 Harmon St does not have accessible units.
Does 3122 Harmon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3122 Harmon St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3122 Harmon St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3122 Harmon St does not have units with air conditioning.

