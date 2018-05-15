3121 Crest Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***********AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 15TH**************** Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home near the Dallas Athletic Club off 635 and La Prada. Property is in a great location close to shopping, restaurants, parks, churches and schools. Property features laminate flooring, ceiling fans, walk in closet, updated fixtures, 1 car garage, peacefull front deck to enjoy morning coffee or evening beverage, large screened in patio with large fenced in backyard. Pet Friendly Landlord. Pet Fee Required-fee determined by # of pets, size and age. $40 App Fee/adult over 18. We look for at least 2 years of rental and employment history and the household income requirement to rent this home is $3,250. Call 214-340-9302 to schedule your tour.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.