All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3121 Crest Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3121 Crest Ridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3121 Crest Ridge Drive

3121 Crest Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3121 Crest Ridge Dr, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***********AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 15TH**************** Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home near the Dallas Athletic Club off 635 and La Prada. Property is in a great location close to shopping, restaurants, parks, churches and schools. Property features laminate flooring, ceiling fans, walk in closet, updated fixtures, 1 car garage, peacefull front deck to enjoy morning coffee or evening beverage, large screened in patio with large fenced in backyard. Pet Friendly Landlord. Pet Fee Required-fee determined by # of pets, size and age. $40 App Fee/adult over 18. We look for at least 2 years of rental and employment history and the household income requirement to rent this home is $3,250. Call 214-340-9302 to schedule your tour.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3121 Crest Ridge Drive have any available units?
3121 Crest Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3121 Crest Ridge Drive have?
Some of 3121 Crest Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3121 Crest Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3121 Crest Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 Crest Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3121 Crest Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3121 Crest Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3121 Crest Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 3121 Crest Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3121 Crest Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 Crest Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3121 Crest Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3121 Crest Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3121 Crest Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 Crest Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3121 Crest Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Standard
5920 E University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Cirque
2500 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Lincoln Crossing
19251 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Mosaic Luxury Highrise
300 N Akard St
Dallas, TX 75202
Greenhouse Flats
5200 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Carrara at Cole
4649 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
The Hudson
4805 Mckinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205
The Nash
8213 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University