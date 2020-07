Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

WOW, this updated home has gourmet kitchen with elegant granite counter tops! Double French door in the kitchen open out onto the patio and backyard. Half bath and laundry closet just off of kitchen. Elegant Living area with 2 story vaulted ceiling. Elegant wood laminate floors. Both bedrooms are upstairs with Hollywood bath and walk-in closets. HOA maintains front yard and landscape. Sorry, no cats. Sorry, no interior smoking.