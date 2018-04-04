3110 Ross Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 2006 tri-level luxury condo with attached garage & rooftop deck offering spectacular downtown view. Traditional meets contemporary with neutral colors, contemporary light fixtures, trim and more! Wood floors in open concept living-dining-kitchen. Granite tile counters & GE Profile stainless steel appliances in kitchen including gas cooktop. All 3 bedrooms have beautiful travertine tile bathrooms. Rooftop kitchen has sink, fridge, and grill. No pets accepted. Due at lease signing- first full month's rent, prorated rent, security deposit of $2900