Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM

3110 Ross Avenue

Location

3110 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Bryan Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 2006 tri-level luxury condo with attached garage & rooftop deck offering spectacular downtown view. Traditional meets contemporary with neutral colors, contemporary light fixtures, trim and more! Wood floors in open concept living-dining-kitchen. Granite tile counters & GE Profile stainless steel appliances in kitchen including gas cooktop. All 3 bedrooms have beautiful travertine tile bathrooms. Rooftop kitchen has sink, fridge, and grill. No pets accepted. Due at lease signing- first full month's rent, prorated rent, security deposit of $2900

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 Ross Avenue have any available units?
3110 Ross Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3110 Ross Avenue have?
Some of 3110 Ross Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 Ross Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3110 Ross Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 Ross Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3110 Ross Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3110 Ross Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3110 Ross Avenue offers parking.
Does 3110 Ross Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3110 Ross Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 Ross Avenue have a pool?
No, 3110 Ross Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3110 Ross Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3110 Ross Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 Ross Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3110 Ross Avenue has units with dishwashers.

