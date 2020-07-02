All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3109 Pavonia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3109 Pavonia Drive
Last updated April 19 2019 at 9:35 PM

3109 Pavonia Drive

3109 Pavonia Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Roseland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3109 Pavonia Dr, Dallas, TX 75204
Roseland

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
LOCATION!!! Nice 3 story townhome with rooftop deck at the edge of Uptown Dallas and The Arts District offering BEST Roof-Top Deck Skyscraper views in Dallas. Oversized quartz island, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, kitchen perfect for entertaining. Third level master with an oversized bathroom, a study or game room for pool table or could be used as a third bedroom with access to roof-top deck. Custom wood flooring throughout. Private front yards included. Must see! Washer and dryer connections, attached two car garage and pets welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3109 Pavonia Drive have any available units?
3109 Pavonia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3109 Pavonia Drive have?
Some of 3109 Pavonia Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3109 Pavonia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3109 Pavonia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 Pavonia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3109 Pavonia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3109 Pavonia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3109 Pavonia Drive offers parking.
Does 3109 Pavonia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3109 Pavonia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 Pavonia Drive have a pool?
No, 3109 Pavonia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3109 Pavonia Drive have accessible units?
No, 3109 Pavonia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 Pavonia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3109 Pavonia Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Third Rail Lofts
1407 Main St
Dallas, TX 75202
Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Modera Dallas Midtown
13001 Cornell Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
Berkshire Auburn
5515 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Reserves at White Rock
9215 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
The Alexan
3333 Harry Hines Blvd
Dallas, TX 75201
The Way Apartments
5301 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75232
Preston Racquet Club
5840 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University