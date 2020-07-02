3109 Pavonia Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

LOCATION!!! Nice 3 story townhome with rooftop deck at the edge of Uptown Dallas and The Arts District offering BEST Roof-Top Deck Skyscraper views in Dallas. Oversized quartz island, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, kitchen perfect for entertaining. Third level master with an oversized bathroom, a study or game room for pool table or could be used as a third bedroom with access to roof-top deck. Custom wood flooring throughout. Private front yards included. Must see! Washer and dryer connections, attached two car garage and pets welcome!