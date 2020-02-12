3104 Harbinger Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Well-maintained, cozy and cute 2 BR, 1.5 Bath!! Perfect for a first home or for downsizing! Convenient to restaurants, entertainment, shopping, DNT, PGBT and main thoroughfares! Quiet neighborhood!!

Low maintenance yard (front and sprinklers are taken care of by the HOA, back has pave stones) and NO MOWING!! High ceilings, skylights bring plenty of light inside! Newly painted interior, one year old carpet and wood laminate! Granite counter tops, travertine back splash and stained wood cabinets in step saver kitchen!! Two year old stainless steel appliances!! Refrigerator stays!

ALSO FOR SALE, $205,500.

List of updates, SDN may be found in the documents section.



Come and check out this gem!