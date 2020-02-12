All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:49 PM

3104 Harbinger Lane

3104 Harbinger Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3104 Harbinger Lane, Dallas, TX 75287
Old Mill Court

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well-maintained, cozy and cute 2 BR, 1.5 Bath!! Perfect for a first home or for downsizing! Convenient to restaurants, entertainment, shopping, DNT, PGBT and main thoroughfares! Quiet neighborhood!!
Low maintenance yard (front and sprinklers are taken care of by the HOA, back has pave stones) and NO MOWING!! High ceilings, skylights bring plenty of light inside! Newly painted interior, one year old carpet and wood laminate! Granite counter tops, travertine back splash and stained wood cabinets in step saver kitchen!! Two year old stainless steel appliances!! Refrigerator stays!
ALSO FOR SALE, $205,500.
List of updates, SDN may be found in the documents section.

Come and check out this gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

