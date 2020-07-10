3102 Kings Road

Amenities
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED condo in the heart of Dallas boasts 2 spacious master bedrooms and 2 full baths. Updated kitchen and baths include fresh paint, granite countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and marble backsplash. Hardwood flooring throughout kitchen, living, and bedrooms. Bathrooms include vessel sinks with updated cabinets, paint, and walk-in closets. Full size washer and dryer included inside the unit. Complex offers amazing amenities including a dog run, pool, gazebo's with sitting area, outdoor grill, clubhouse, gated parking garage, & gym! Utilities included are high speed internet & cable, trash, and water.