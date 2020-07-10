All apartments in Dallas
3102 Kings Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:40 PM

3102 Kings Road

3102 Kings Road · No Longer Available
Location

3102 Kings Road, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED condo in the heart of Dallas boasts 2 spacious master bedrooms and 2 full baths. Updated kitchen and baths include fresh paint, granite countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and marble backsplash. Hardwood flooring throughout kitchen, living, and bedrooms. Bathrooms include vessel sinks with updated cabinets, paint, and walk-in closets. Full size washer and dryer included inside the unit. Complex offers amazing amenities including a dog run, pool, gazebo's with sitting area, outdoor grill, clubhouse, gated parking garage, & gym! Utilities included are high speed internet & cable, trash, and water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3102 Kings Road have any available units?
3102 Kings Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3102 Kings Road have?
Some of 3102 Kings Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3102 Kings Road currently offering any rent specials?
3102 Kings Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 Kings Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3102 Kings Road is pet friendly.
Does 3102 Kings Road offer parking?
Yes, 3102 Kings Road offers parking.
Does 3102 Kings Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3102 Kings Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 Kings Road have a pool?
Yes, 3102 Kings Road has a pool.
Does 3102 Kings Road have accessible units?
No, 3102 Kings Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 Kings Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3102 Kings Road has units with dishwashers.

