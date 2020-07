Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This spacious home has been recently remodeled and upgraded. READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Excellent location! Very spacious kitchen featureS built in microwave, electric stove and dishwasher and very nice granite counter tops. Dining room leads to back yard which offers a wood deck. All water and light fixtures were part of the renovation. Amazingly ample family room and adjacent half bath, perfect for entertaining. Huge separate living area. Pretty elevation is brick and stucco.