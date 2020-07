Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Sophisticated Loft-condo. Bright & light with 11ft ceilings and top to bottom windows. Entertain on a generous and spacious floor plan along with a 293 SQFT terrace. Smart Home upgrades include Nest Thermostat and motorized window treatments. This exclusive 38 unit building has all the amenities you need; gym, pool, rooftop deck with full kitchen and 360 views. Dynamic location close to Klyde Warren Park, Deep Ellum & Arts District. Best kept secret! Move in ready.