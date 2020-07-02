All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3024 Carmel Street

3024 Carmel Street · No Longer Available
Location

3024 Carmel Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Bryan Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Two bedroom town home with study in Bryan Place area near Exall Park and Baylor Hospital. This corner unit has lots of windows that provide abundant natural light throughout. Small rooftop deck is great for barbecues and enjoying the views of the Dallas skyline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 Carmel Street have any available units?
3024 Carmel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3024 Carmel Street have?
Some of 3024 Carmel Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 Carmel Street currently offering any rent specials?
3024 Carmel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 Carmel Street pet-friendly?
No, 3024 Carmel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3024 Carmel Street offer parking?
Yes, 3024 Carmel Street offers parking.
Does 3024 Carmel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3024 Carmel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 Carmel Street have a pool?
No, 3024 Carmel Street does not have a pool.
Does 3024 Carmel Street have accessible units?
No, 3024 Carmel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 Carmel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3024 Carmel Street has units with dishwashers.

