Two bedroom town home with study in Bryan Place area near Exall Park and Baylor Hospital. This corner unit has lots of windows that provide abundant natural light throughout. Small rooftop deck is great for barbecues and enjoying the views of the Dallas skyline.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3024 Carmel Street have any available units?
3024 Carmel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3024 Carmel Street have?
Some of 3024 Carmel Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 Carmel Street currently offering any rent specials?
3024 Carmel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.