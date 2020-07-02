All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3018 Shorewood Drive

3018 Shorewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3018 Shorewood Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
ASK ABOUT OUR 2018 HOLIDAY SPECIAL!

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Casa View includes freshly painted walls, laminate and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, central heat/air, a fenced-in backyard with a covered outside porch, and W/D connections. The home is centrally located within walking distance of Eastfield College! It's also a short drive from area establishments including Town East Mall, dd's DISCOUNTS, Wingstop, Whataburger, Planet Fitness, Rescue Thrift Store, Taco Bell, Denny's and so much more. Enjoy very easy access to I-30 and 635. Nearby schools include Motley Elementary and Lawrence Elementary.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

App fee $40/adult. Please see application & lease for all terms & conditions. All information is up to date to the best of our knowledge and is subject to change. Housing Vouchers are not accepted.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3018 Shorewood Drive have any available units?
3018 Shorewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3018 Shorewood Drive have?
Some of 3018 Shorewood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3018 Shorewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3018 Shorewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3018 Shorewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3018 Shorewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3018 Shorewood Drive offer parking?
No, 3018 Shorewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3018 Shorewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3018 Shorewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3018 Shorewood Drive have a pool?
No, 3018 Shorewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3018 Shorewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3018 Shorewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3018 Shorewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3018 Shorewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

