3015 Bryan Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground

Great location on this top floor condo with views of the downtown skyline. It's walking and biking distance to Exall Park with playground, softball fields, trails, outdoor basketball and recreation center! This one bedroom, 1 bath condo boasts high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, dark stained maple floors, granite counter tops, and spacious master with large walk in closet. Full-size washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Looking for convenience and a great price this is your location. Ask me how you can save $4300 out of pocket with our preferred lender.