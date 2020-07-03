All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3012 Renaissance Dr

3012 Renaissance Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3012 Renaissance Drive, Dallas, TX 75287
Old Mill Court

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Will become Available June 1st. Nice 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath / 2 Garage, Garden home in a Prime Location [2063 sq ft.]. Three blocks to Frankford and George Bush. Updated fixtures and fans, fresh paint and beautiful laminate floors. Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and full bath upstairs and Master on the Main Floor. Come and see! Fenced back yard, pets allowed with management approval, $350/pet fee.
Nice 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath / 2 Garage, Garden home in a Prime Location [2063 sq ft.]. Three blocks to Frankford and George Bush. Updated fixtures and fans, fresh paint and beautiful laminate floors. Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and full bath up and Master on the Main Floor. Come and see! Fenced back yard, pets allowed with management approval, $350/pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 Renaissance Dr have any available units?
3012 Renaissance Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3012 Renaissance Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3012 Renaissance Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 Renaissance Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3012 Renaissance Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3012 Renaissance Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3012 Renaissance Dr offers parking.
Does 3012 Renaissance Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 Renaissance Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 Renaissance Dr have a pool?
No, 3012 Renaissance Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3012 Renaissance Dr have accessible units?
No, 3012 Renaissance Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 Renaissance Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3012 Renaissance Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3012 Renaissance Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3012 Renaissance Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

