3012 Renaissance Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Will become Available June 1st. Nice 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath / 2 Garage, Garden home in a Prime Location [2063 sq ft.]. Three blocks to Frankford and George Bush. Updated fixtures and fans, fresh paint and beautiful laminate floors. Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and full bath upstairs and Master on the Main Floor. Come and see! Fenced back yard, pets allowed with management approval, $350/pet fee.

