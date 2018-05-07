All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3010 Glenhollow Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3010 Glenhollow Circle
Last updated August 26 2019 at 3:06 AM

3010 Glenhollow Circle

3010 Glenhollow Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3010 Glenhollow Circle, Dallas, TX 75007

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful single family home is sure to be a great place to call home. Kitchen space has updated white cabinetry and black appliances. The bedrooms will all be carpeted while the kitchen and common area are equipped with vinyl plan flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 Glenhollow Circle have any available units?
3010 Glenhollow Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 Glenhollow Circle have?
Some of 3010 Glenhollow Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 Glenhollow Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3010 Glenhollow Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 Glenhollow Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3010 Glenhollow Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3010 Glenhollow Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3010 Glenhollow Circle offers parking.
Does 3010 Glenhollow Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 Glenhollow Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 Glenhollow Circle have a pool?
No, 3010 Glenhollow Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3010 Glenhollow Circle have accessible units?
No, 3010 Glenhollow Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 Glenhollow Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3010 Glenhollow Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walnut Bend
9944 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
555 Ross
1777 N Record St
Dallas, TX 75202
Manchester State Thomas Brownstones
3010 State St
Dallas, TX 75204
Preston Village Apartments
18909 Lloyd Cir
Dallas, TX 75252
American Beauty Mill
2400 S Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75215
Woodbridge
10702 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
2660 at Cityplace
2660 N Haskell Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Forest Hills
9659 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University