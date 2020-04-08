All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2933 Lenway Street
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:48 AM

2933 Lenway Street

2933 Lenway Street · No Longer Available
Dallas
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

2933 Lenway Street, Dallas, TX 75215
Bertrand

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated home! NEW, new, new. New roof, new electrical, new HVAC and duct work, new laminate hardwoods and tile. This home is ready for a new tenant to make it their home! Move in ready. No pets. No refrigerator provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2933 Lenway Street have any available units?
2933 Lenway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2933 Lenway Street have?
Some of 2933 Lenway Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2933 Lenway Street currently offering any rent specials?
2933 Lenway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2933 Lenway Street pet-friendly?
No, 2933 Lenway Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2933 Lenway Street offer parking?
Yes, 2933 Lenway Street offers parking.
Does 2933 Lenway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2933 Lenway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2933 Lenway Street have a pool?
No, 2933 Lenway Street does not have a pool.
Does 2933 Lenway Street have accessible units?
No, 2933 Lenway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2933 Lenway Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2933 Lenway Street has units with dishwashers.

