2933 Lenway Street

Beautifully renovated home! NEW, new, new. New roof, new electrical, new HVAC and duct work, new laminate hardwoods and tile. This home is ready for a new tenant to make it their home! Move in ready. No pets. No refrigerator provided.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
